Informaticopia

Years ago it was difficult to find the right source of knowledge and we were hunting Informatics tips through blogs randomly , Those years has shaped the informatics field especially and courses now are available to provide the students with more systematic learning ..

I had been away for Informatics field as I was stuck after I left my country worked in war zone as a volunteered doctor in Libya and Syria , now as I am settling down and worked as part-time software developer for sometime , I had to catch-up what i have missed so I assembled a list of Medical and Health-care Informatics courses to begin with , and took some of them hopefully i will write a review about them here soon .

I also assembled other lists for myself including Data analysis , Big Data , Statistics and finished already some courses . I will write them in next posts , stay tuned .

If you know more courses , you think they should be in this list , please drop them in a comment .