Informaticopia

Monday, September 28, 2015

20 Best Medical and Healthcare Informatics courses for newcomers , doctors and medical students .

Years ago it was difficult to find the right source of knowledge and we were hunting Informatics tips through blogs randomly , Those years has shaped the informatics field especially and courses now are available to provide the students with more systematic learning ..
I had been away for Informatics field as I was stuck after I left my country worked in war zone as a volunteered doctor in Libya and Syria , now as I am settling down and worked as part-time software developer for sometime , I had to catch-up what i have missed so I assembled a list of Medical and Health-care Informatics courses to begin with , and took some of them hopefully i will write a review about them here soon .
I also assembled other lists for myself including Data analysis , Big Data , Statistics and finished already some courses . I will write them in next posts , stay tuned .
If you know more courses , you think they should be in this list , please drop them in a comment .
Here is the list .

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Saturday, August 24, 2013

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Monday, August 05, 2013

